‘Jurassic World: Lost Kingdom’ trailer – The deadly dinosaurs are back for a fifth bite!

World’s deadliest creatures are back to run amok and inflict terror on the human race as Jurassic World returns with its second instalment next year, but teases yet another deadly onslaught by the blood-thirsty dinosaurs.

Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum, the official trailer of the latest Jurassic flick Fallen Kingdom has Pratt running for his life as an avalanche of creatures scythe through the smoky bushes with a volcano about to erupt. Bryce and his accomplice could be seen being rescued by him, as they seek refuge before what seems like a futuristic space shuttle.

The trailer is brought to an abrupt end there, as the full fledged clip is set to apparently roll out on Thursday.

A Universal Pictures distribution, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by J. A. Bayona and scheduled to unleash its barbarity on 22 June 2018 onwards.