‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ soars to $932 million worldwide; ‘Incredibles 2’ rakes in $667 million

Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom continues to make a strong run at the box office even in its fourth week, raking in $56.1 million, while the net worldwide collections is just a stone’s throw away from joining the exclusive $1 billion club.

JA Bayona’s sequel to the 2015 hit grossed $932 million as the gates of Isla Nublar has seemingly opened up to an unprecedented frenzy that refuses to fizzle out. Three years on from the catastrophic events of genetically-engineered dinosaurs gone rogue, the park is all gas and gaiters again whilst visitors are thronging the same in numbers. But the security of remote island is once again brought in question after a volcano eruption threatens the very existence of the giant creatures.

Fallen Kingdom opened to mixed to positive reviews, but the audience has taken to the latest rollout of the classic franchise with just as euphoria and excitement, and it reflects in the numbers generated at the box-office. In its third weekend in China, the movie grossed $15 million, bringing at the overall figures to $237.1 million, surpassing the mark of its prequel.

Disney-Pixar’s much-anticipated Incredibles 2 has taken the box-office by storm too, soaring to $632 million worldwide collections, fueled by a domestic total of $437 million. Within three weeks of the release, it has also surpassed the net collections of its 2004 prequel and continues to break records world over.

With $5.9 million in three weeks, it has already become the highest grossing animated movie of all time in India, but falls some way behind the top 5 markets outside the US such as China ($40.8 million), Mexico ($30.1 million), Australia ($19.2 million), Russia ($13.1 million) and Argentina ($8.6 million) have witnessed greater turnovers over the course of last month or so.