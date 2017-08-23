Jurassic World Evolution unveils in Summer 2018; Not the movie its a video game!

Jurassic World Evolution, yes you heard, it right it is a new video game based on the hit movie franchis. It will come to consoles and PCs in summer 2018. Frontier Games has done this major announcement.The video game will be available on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

It has been developed in collaboration with Universal Brand Development. The game expands on the official Jurassic world mythology and puts players in charge of cinema’s iconic tourist destination where they will have the opportunity to create and manage their own Jurassic World.

“As long-time fans of the entire Jurassic series we are thrilled to be putting players in charge of their own Jurassic World,” said Frontier’s chief creative officer, Jonny Watts. “We’re excited to bring over fifteen years of management, simulation, and creature development expertise to a destination and franchise that remains an inspiration to us,” he added.

The game is scheduled to release next summer along with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which will hit the silver screens in June 2018.