Jon Stewart and HBO scrap animated project over technical issues

A mysterious web-delivered satirical project HBO was developing with Jon Stewart has been scrapped.

The cable network announced that they have decided to not proceed with the short-form digital animated project which was first announced in November 2015. Both have mutually decided to put an end to the project they thought had great potential, due to technical issues. The problems that were in terms of production and distribution proved difficult given the turnaround and topical nature of the material, they said.

HBO added that other projects with Stewart are in the works “which you will be hearing about in the near future.”

The four-year exclusive pact between Stewart and HBO was announced in November 2015, three months after Stewart ended his 17-year run as host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

The network said then that the partnership would launch with an animated parody of a cable news network allowing Stewart to comment on daily breaking news in real time. It was to be showcased on HBO Now and HBO Go as well the linear channel. The project entailed what HBO called pioneering digital technology.

No start date for the animated series was declared at the time, but last summer HBO voiced hope that it would premiere before the end of 2016.