Jon Favreau confirms ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2

“The Mandalorian” will officially be coming back to Disney Plus for a second season.

Showrunner and creator Jon Favreau confirmed the renewal via Twitter, saying that the second installment is scheduled for release in Fall 2020.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Favreau had previously indicated that shooting on season 2 was already in process, and had also disclosed that Carl Weathers, who essays the role of Greef Carga in the series will be directing an episode.

The news arrived only hours after the season 1 finale released on Disney Plus. The Mandalorian features Pedro Pascal as the main bounty hunter, Gina Carano as the fearful Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as the shifty Greef Carga. However, all the spotlight was hogged by Baby Yoda, which became a rage on the internet.

The series is executive produced by Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.