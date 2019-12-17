Joker nominated for Oscar

Joker isn’t the only superhero/comic book movie up for awards at this year’s Academy Awards though, as Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel have also been shortlisted in some categories. Endgame is also shortlisted opposite Joker in the Best Original Score category with both Endgame and Captain Marvel appearing on the list of ten films that made the shortlist in the Visual Effects category.

The new DC film has garnered a few more major nominations over the past few weeks including an outstanding showing at the Critics’ Choice awards nominations. There, the film got seven total nominations, nearly double its total from the Globes. The broadcast critics nominated Joker for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Hair and Makeup, and Best Score.

The film was also nominated for multiple awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards including Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for star Joaquin Phoenix and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

The Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker, an R-rated origin story for the infamous Batman villain, has so far grossed over $1 billion worldwide to become just Warner Bros.’ fourth DC Comics-inspired film to reach the milestone alongside The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Aquaman. The once controversial Joker overcame worries the film might spark instances of real-life violence inspired by its titular character, who descends into madness and becomes an icon of the downtrodden in crime-ridden Gotham City.

Joker will release in 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray on 7 January 2020