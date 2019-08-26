‘Joker’ director Todd Phillips posts six short clips from film

Director of Joker Todd Phillips recently shared a few short clips on Instagram.

The first official trailer showed Arthur Fleck, a failed stand up comedian. Being bullied lead to his descent into lunacy. Joker also stars Zazie Beetz, Rober De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.



Failed comedian Arthur Fleck encounters violent thugs while wandering the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown. Disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow dissent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker.

The new trailer will be unveiled by Warner Bros on 28 August.

Phoenix had said that fans will be upset with the team of Joker for deviating from the character arc of the supervillain established in the original DC comics.



It is slated for release in theatres on 4 October 2019