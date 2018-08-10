Joivan Wade tapped to play Cyborg in DC Universe’s ‘Doom Patrol’

Joivan Wade (The First Purge) has been roped in play Victor Stone aka Cyborg in the soon-to-be launched DC Universe’s live-action series Doom Patrol, the follow-up to Titans, from Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros TV. (as reported by Deadline)

Written by Jeremy Carver, Doom Patrol is a reimagination of the beloved superhero DC characters originally written and drawn by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder, it follows Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane as they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg (Wade). Banding together they find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.

Wade’s Vic Stone is the charming and sarcastic half-human, half-machine superhero known as Cyborg. Though he may be connected to every computer in the world, he struggles to maintain the connections that make him human. Desperate to gain acceptance from the outside world, Vic harnesses the curse of his cybernetic body and uses his powers as the ultimate hero for the digital age.

Carver along with Geoff Johns, Berlanti Productions’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, serve as executive producers in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Wade’s film credits include The Weekend Movie for Netflix and Universal’s The First Purge,which recently became the highest grossing of the Purge franchise from Blumhouse. He’ll next be seen in BBC Films feature VS. from director Ed Lilly and producer Bennett McGhee. Wade’s additional TV credits include BBC crime drama The Interceptor, Doctor Who and EastEnders.