Johnny Depp made a cameo appearance as Gellert Grindelwald at San Diego Comic-Con

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance as Gellert Grindelwald at San Diego Comic-Con and performed the character on stage.

During a panel discussion featuring co-stars Eddie Redmayne, who is reprising his role from the first film as magical creature enthusiast Newt Scamander, and Jude Law, who plays a young Albus Dumbledore, the 55-year-old actor dressed in black and bleached white hair made his surprise appearance addressed the audience at San Diego Convention Centre.

Depp is supposedly playing the evil wizard Grindelwald, similar to Voldemort who hates muggles and wants to see ‘pure-blood’ wizards take over the magical world in the upcoming Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald. Set in the 1920s, the film will revolve around the events a decade prior in JK Rowling’s books.

He also played with a wand and delivered “a Shakespearean monologue” about his crimes as Deadline reported. He said: “We who live for freedom or truth, the moment has come to rise up and take our rightful place in the world”, before the lights then went off and Depp disappeared to loud applause and cheers from the audience.

Depp has two big movies in pipeline to be out this fall, for which he’ll be seen engaging in varying levels of promotional work. Fantastic Beasts will hit the theaters in November 2018 while City of Lies, in which he plays the lead, is due in September.