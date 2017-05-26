Jiggy George appointed as India Head by International Licensing Industry Merchandisers’ Association

The International Licensing Industry Merchandisers’ Association (LIMA) today announced that is has appointed Jiggy George as its official head for India. A pioneer in the Indian licensing industry, George has over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, project management and licensing.

India is a strategically important market for the licensing industry. LIMA early on recognised the market’s growth potential for the industry and is eager to partner with George to help realise this potential. “With experience as a licensor, licensee and agent, Jiggy possesses a thorough knowledge of the licensing industry in India and of the overall regional market. He understands both the power and benefits of operating in India, as well as the challenges,” said LIMA, president, Charles Riotto. “We are excited to welcome him to LIMA and look forward to the unique perspective that he will bring to the position.

Our goal for LIMA India is to unify licensing professionals through the development of valuable regional networking and educational opportunities. We are looking to reach not only those directly involved in licensing, but also those whose business is connected to our far-reaching industry.”

George is the founder and CEO of Indian licensing agency Dream Theatre, established in 2010. Dream Theatre represents some of the most iconic international and domestic brands in India. Prior to this position, George set-up and successfully ran Viacom (MTV) and Turner’s (Cartoon Network and POGO) licensing businesses, most recently serving as executive director at Cartoon Network Enterprises.

“With its rich history of entertainment and brand awareness coupled with strong economic fundamentals, the Indian licensing industry is poised for take-off. This is the perfect time for LIMA to bring the key players together to jointly address the challenges and grow the licensing business in India,” said George.