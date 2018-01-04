JetSynthesys launched ‘Where’s my Kitty Cat?’ mobile game globally

JetSynthesys recently launched Where’s my Kitty Cat? game for iOS users that love cats and puzzles. This game promises to fulfill the player’s fun quotient as he/she tries to find the naughtiest kitty cat ever! The cat could be hiding under cars, over the dining table, in the bath tub, on the neighbour’s porch, in the fish market; the world is her playground. The player needs to make use of the hints given and logically solve various puzzles to find the cat.

The game includes 160+ levels, unique locations and unpredictable moments.

On the occasion of this launch, JetSynthesys product and marketing vice-president Roopak Nair said, “After the successful run of our sports and Bollywood games, we now tap into a more casual gaming audience with the launch of our newest game, Where’s my Kitty Cat? We are confident that this new game will resonate with avid gamers looking for a fun experience. This has inspired us to continue experimenting and developing vibrant and exciting games for everyone.”