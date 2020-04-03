Jetpack Distribution inks new worldwide broadcast deals

Jetpack Distribution announced a series of broadcast deals for shows comprising comedy, animation, live-action, preschool, film and drama content. The Covid-19 pandemic has majorly disrupted the broadcasters worldwide as live-action productions halt and the demand for content is only increasing with the families following the necessary quarantine. During this time, broadcasters are increasingly relying on animated content.

Warner Media-owned channels Cartoon Network and Boomerang have picked up seasons four and five of Outfit 7′s animated comedy Taking Tom and Friends (156 x 11 minutes) , as well as its spinoff Talking Tom Heroes (52 x five minutes), to air in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand.

Discovery Kids (Middle East and North Africa) has boosted its preschool offerings through the acquisition of the pay TV rights for season three of Daisy & Ollie and season two of Emmy & Gooroo. It has also bought non-dialogue comedy animation Bucky & Buddy.

Germany’s Super RTL has acquired the SVOD rights for Talking Tom Heroes, while KiKA has acquired the free-to-air rights for animated show Wolf.

United Media has bought the rights for Emmy & Gooroo and seasons one to four of preschool live action Our Family for Pikaboo, and seasons one to three of The Cul De Sac and seasons one and two of comedy animation Barefoot Bandits for Vavoom. The deal covers Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

AMC Networks International (Central and Northern Europe), picked up pay-TV and VOD rights for five seasons of Talking Tom and Friends and corresponding 60 x three-minute shorts for its pay TV kids channel Minimax in Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia and Slovenia. This deal was signed last week, and the shows will start airing in May.