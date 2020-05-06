Jessica Seinfeld teams up with Avalon for an animated series

Cookbook author and Good+ Foundation children’s charity founder Jessica Seinfeld is teaming up with production company Avalon (Spitting Image, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) for a new animated kids’ series themed on urban farming.

Titled Downtown Sprouts, the series follows the life of six-year-old June Sprout on her family’s rooftop farm. Using her special ability to talk to the farm animals, June is responsible for helping the barnyard beasts live their best big-city lives. When she’s not helping her dad up on the roof, June is downstairs helping her mom run the coolest farm-to-table restaurant in town.

This will be Avalon’s first kids’ show and first fully animated production, with Seinfeld will producing the series, written and created by Sean Gill and Jana Petrosini. Gill and Petrosini have worked on several of Nickelodeon’s best shows, including iCarly, Victorious, Sam & Cat, Henry Danger, Game Shakers and was co-executive producer on Nick’s animated series The Adventures of Kid Danger.