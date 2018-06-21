Jennifer Twiner-Mccarron becomes the new president of Atomic Cartoons

In a press release, the Thunderbird Group announced the appointment of Jennifer Twiner-McCarron as the president of Thunderbird subsidiary, Atomic Cartoons. In 2011, she had joined Atomic Cartoons as the head of production taking the responsibility of supervising the in-house productions. She had started off with 30 artists initially and grown up to leading 200+ artists. She has multiple titles under her baggy such as ‘Beat Bugs (2016)’, ‘Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001)’ and ‘Enter the Matrix (2003)’. To name a few more, she has contributed to the award-winning ‘Rocket Monkeys’ for Teletoon, and Little Charmers for Spin Master and Nelvana.

To honour her work, she has received awards such as ELAN, DTV award, and Leo awards. Earlier, before joining Atomic Cartoons, Twiner-McCarron served as the vice president of production for Rainmaker Entertainment. In her career of 15 years, she has produced/executed a numerous number of animated series, video games cinematics, and direct-to-DVD features including the popular Barbie Princess franchise with Mattel.

As the president of Atomic Cartoons, Twiner-McCarron is expected to take the responsibility of the company’s continued growth, creative excellence, and the collaborations with its partners.

In her statement, a part of the press release, she says, “I am thrilled to be taking on this new role at Atomic Cartoons at such an exciting time of growth and opportunity for Thunderbird and Atomic. The talented people at Atomic Cartoons are innovative and passionate about animation, and I am honoured to be a part of this world-class team.”

From her professional history, it is quite evident that Twiner-McCarron holds the quality of strong leadership and exhibits excellence in her work.