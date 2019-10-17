Jellyfish Pictures sign deal with Bomanbridge Media for ‘Ivy and the Inklings’

Jellyfish Pictures have entered a distribution pact with Bomanbridge Media for the new pre-school property Ivy and the Inklings, which is the latest property of Jellyfish’s original content arm, Jellyfish Originals.

Written by Jo Clegg (Hey Duggee, Go Jetters and Lilybuds), the 52 x 11 CG animated series focuses on Ivy and how with her doodles, or inklings, she uses artistic expression to communicate her feelings. The show is fast-paced, funny and heart-warming, while celebrating creative expression and promoting emotional learning.

Bomanbridge has invested in the IP’s development in order to kickstart its international launch and will oversee distribution rights for Asia Pacific. Jellyfish will be responsible for all other international rights, pursuing commissioning broadcasters, pre-sales and potential co-production partners for the series. Both Jellyfish Pictures and Bomanbridge will spearhead the series roll out, with the aim of securing co-production investment and broadcast interest.