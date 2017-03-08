Jason Momoa to star in the upcoming ‘Just Cause’ movie

With movies inspired from gaming franchises gaining popularity, more and more features are being announced based on videogame universes.

The newest addition to the bandwagon would be a movie based on Square Enix and Avalanche Studios’ action franchise, ‘Just Cause’.

As Variety reports, Game of Thrones and Justice League actor, Jason Momoa has been roped in for the lead role in the movie. He will be playing the role of the fictional protagonist of the game, Rico Rodriguez.

The original Just Cause was released back in 2006 by Edios Interactive. The game portrays the protagonist, Rico Rodriguez, who is a member of an agency, which over the course of three games ventures into fictional dictatorships and brings them down.

Brad Peyton, who worked with Dwayne Johnson in San Andreas and has helmed another upcoming video game adaptation titled Rampage, will be directing this project as well. Momoa has worked with Peyton in the Netflix series Frontier, which Peyton has directed.

The script for the untitled Just Cause movie is being penned down by John Collee (Happy Feet, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).

Just Cause might be the right prospect for a Hollywood movie, as it includes intense and chaotic action and can fit the bill for a good action movie.

India-based Lakshya Digital has worked on the art of the Just Cause franchise, whose recent edition came out in 2015 in the name of Just Cause 3.