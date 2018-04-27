Jason Aaron’s ‘Thor’ and ‘Avengers’ reveal Loki’s future agendas in the comic universe

Writer Jason Aaron is gearing up to relaunch Thor and Avengers with a fresh start, for Marvel Comics, unveiling the next comics chapter of Thor’s brother, Loki who’ll act as a connective medium between the two series.

The God of lies and mischief has been busy lately for a few months by taking up the title of Sorcerer Supreme in the pages of Doctor Strange while being a player in the current Infinity Countdown. The writer plans to take Thor’s various comics and spin a tale that takes place throughout all of Marvel history, entwining the present incarnation’s team’s adventures with the previously untold tales of the original Avengers.

But is seems that the fans will have to wait before Loki’s plans are brought to the forefront in both Thor and Avengers as indicated by Aaron in an interview with CBR. He said “I don’t know about right away, but certainly as things go along you’ll see a lot of connective tissue between the two books. It’s been pretty clear where we’re headed in Thor. With the War of the Realms, there are some pretty big battles in the future and you can definitely expect to see the Avengers get involved in that in some capacity.”

Though an Avengers-Thor crossover isn’t immediately on pipeline, it sure hints at Loki playing a factor in Aaron’s opening act with the earth’s mightiest heroes.

“Yes, Loki is in fact part of this first arc. You can’t really bring a team of Avengers together without Loki. He plays a part in both this first arc of Avengers and the first arc of the new volume of Thor. Loki is up to a lot. These stories will kind of, tie into everything he’s been doing over in Gerry Duggan’s Infinity minis and Doctor Strange. So we’re going to look at everything he’s been doing across all these books,” he confirmed.

The new Avengers #1 series will take forward Marvel’s sole Avengers title with 18 issues per year rather than 12. In addition to the big three Avengers — Captain America, Iron Man and Thor, the team will also include Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange and a massive She-Hulk. Inclusion of the Robby Reyes incarnation of Ghost Rider is supposedly on boards.

The new series on Avengers #1 goes on sale from 2 May by Marvel Comics. Jason Aaron and artist Ed McGuinness promise to deliver a story which will certainly make the readers and fans happy.