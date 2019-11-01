Japanese Anime film ‘Weathering With You’ witnesses biggest opening for a foreign language film in India

After the much-awaited theatrical release of Japanese Anime film Weathering With You in India, BookMyShow and PVR Pictures-backed Vkaao today announced that the film has raked in over INR 12.5 million so far. The film, which was released by Vkaao after anime fans in the country signed an online petition, witnessed the biggest ever opening for a foreign language film in India with the opening weekend collection soaring up to INR 6.6 million.

“The movie-going audience in India has evolved over time developing a fast-growing palette for international content. ‘Weathering With You’s’ phenomenal success is a testament to this transition and we are thrilled to be able to host such diverse content on Vkaao. We are constantly looking for ways and opportunities to provide world-class entertainment on demand in India and look forward to bring a slew of international films to India in the months to come,” said Vkaao CEO and co-founder Vaibhav Lal.

Weathering With You released across 78 cinemas in 32 cities in leading cinema chains including PVR Cinemas, Cinepolis and INOX. Initially planned to run for a week, the overwhelming demand has seen cinema houses extend its screening to the third week as well. The response to the film has surpassed expectations by a mile, both in metros as also regional hubs including cities like Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Goa and Jaipur. Interestingly, shows in Guwahati, Chennai, Vellore, Bangalore, and Hyderabad were sold out within hours of ticket sales going live.

Besides, Vkaao also released the film in cities including Patna, Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Jalandhar, Bhilai and Udaipur, after fans successfully created demand for special screenings, truly catering to audiences, on-demand.