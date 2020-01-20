Japanese animated feature, ‘Weathering With You’ has a bright opening at the box-office

GKids’ Weathering With You has been a hit at the box-office. The Japanese animated feature created by Makoto Shinkai managed an estimated three-day weekend gross of $1,731,372 from 466 theaters and was the 14th most popular title at the box office. The movie had a two-day preview fan screening of $3,046,250 earlier last week, and is projected to make over $5 million over the four-day weekend.

Three years ago, animated classic Your Name, also created by Shinkai rocked the box-office. Weathering With You dropped in Japanese theaters way back on 19 July 2019. While its initial screening only showed in 359 theaters, the film sold nearly 1.2 million tickets to earn about $15.2 million in its first three days—which surpassed Your Name’s opening weekend by about $12.5 million at the time (a 28.6 per cent increase).

Weathering With You is a charming fantasy which follows the adventures of a high-school boy who leaves his small town for Tokyo and befriends a girl who appears to be able to manipulate the weather.

The film was Japan’s entry for best international feature for 2019 at the Oscars, but didn’t receive a nomination. The numbers sure suggest that a film doesn’t need Oscar attention to score at the box-office.