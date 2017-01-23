James Cameron in talks with Deadpool’s Tim Miller for Terminator Reboot

“I’ll be back!” Good news for Terminator and James Cameron fans as Cameron is reportedly heading a Terminator reboot that may be helmed by Deadpool director Tim Miller. James Cameron will be regaining certain rights to his prized creation The Terminator in 2019 and will be godfathering a new iteration of the film that might finally get it right in drawing a close in the battle between humans and Skynet.

As reported by Deadline, sources said that “Cameron, whose copyright reversion happens 35 years after the release of the 1984 classic, is in early talks with Deadpool director and VFX wizard Tim Miller to direct a reboot and conclusion of one of cinema’s great science fiction tales.” Tim Miller made his feature directorial debut with Deadpool. However due to certain creative differences, he will not be involved in the making of Deadpool 2.

The Terminator, written and directed by James Cameron and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is considered as one of the greatest science fiction films of all time. It was critically acclaimed for its action scenes, special effects and storytelling. However, negative reviews also followed. The sequel Terminator 2: Judgement Day (also known as T2 and directed by James Cameron) was a critical and commercial success. The film influenced the use of special effects and received four Academy Awards for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Makeup and Best Visual Effects.

Cameron disassociated himself from the series and the Terminator franchise after Terminator 2 and has had zero involvement since then. Unfortunately, the franchise had a rough road and a bad luck at the box office too with 2003’s Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2009 prequel Terminator: Salvation and 2015’s Terminator: Genisys.

While the series continued after T2, Cameron was busy working on Titanic which shattered box-office records and became the highest-grossing film of all time. Then came his path-breaking work with 3D and CGI in Avatar which surpassed Titanic to become the highest-grossing film of all time in the United States and Canada.

With the Terminator franchise struggling, Cameron seems to be back at the right time to save it. He regains full legal control in 2019 and is in talks with Miller for teaming up for a Terminator reboot. And seeing the success of Deadpool, fans will be eager to witness how both these maestros wield their magic and bring the Terminator back!

If the talks turn out to be positive, will the duo continue the story of the previous series or will altogether revamp it, is what we wonder.