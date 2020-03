#ItCanWait and ‘Karo Few, Dekho Zyaada’ reinforces MX Player’s brand

These are unprecedented times that have befallen us due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In such weird times, the need of the hour is to isolate ourselves and adhere to the lockdown. Normal things like an evening walk, coffee with friends, the joy of driving down empty roads can wait. It can wait.

In a bid to inform, educate and stay true to its brand promise of Everytainment, popular OTT platform, MX Player has pulled out all stops to drive home the powerful thought