Italian comic publisher Bonelli launches entertainment arm with feature film ‘Dylan Dog’

Italy’s well-known comic publishing house Sergio Bonelli Editore launched it’s own film and television arm Bonelli Entertainment, and commemorating the same would be the release of its maiden live-action short Dylan Dog.

A 10-episode horror series in English, it is based on the popular comics of the same name, who’s a “nightmares investigator” living in London, although his work commitments does take him elsewhere too. He’s a Scotland Yard agent by trade and helps people with problems that lie beyond the confines of reality.

Created by famous Italian comic artist and journalist Tiziano Sclavi in 1986, Dylan Dog boasts over 500 installments to date with over 50 million copies sold in 30 countries, and also received a Hollywood treatment in 2011 when a feature film under the title Dylan Dog: Dead of the Night was released, although it tanked at the box-office without a trace.

The Italian productions is hoping to avoid similar creative issues this time around, while there are other projects in the pipeline too, namely Nathan Never, Mister No, Dampyr, Dragonero, Il Confine and Martin Mystère franchises of the same publication.

“We are investing in and creating original, high-quality shows including the new Dylan Dog series, and tending our most beloved classic characters, while at the same time elevating our comic books towards new experiences and new heights, with ideas that have never been offered to audiences before,” said president of Sergio Bonelli Editore S.p.A Davide Bonelli.