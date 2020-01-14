Is ‘The Witcher’ animated series coming to Netflix?

After the tremendous response received for The Witcher, there are speculations among fans about an animated version for the much loved series coming to Netflix.

In an interview with IGN Poland, executive producer for the series Tomek Baginski, had the following to say when asked about potentially seeing The Witcher in animation: “I don’t want to give away too much here, but who knows if we won’t see The Witcher in this style. However these are things I would rather not talk about too much for now.”

The fact that Netflix is releasing an anime series Altered Carbon: Relseeved, which will take place in the same universe as Altered Carbon, is giving fans more hope for an animated series on The Witcher.

Would you like to see an animated version of The Witcher?