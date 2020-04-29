Irrfan Khan : Remembered through the lens of animators, comic artists and illustrators

2020 is of no good till now! While the country is grappling with deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, renowned Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today, 29 April, aged 53, succumbing to a two year fight with neuroendocrine tumour.
Khan was diagnosed with the tumour in 2018 and underwent treatment in the UK for a year, returning in February 2019. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on 28 April 2020, where he started receiving treatment for a colon infection. Surprisingly, his mother died four days ago on Saturday, 25 April in Jaipur.
An actor par excellence, Khan breathed life into various memorable characters from Maqbool, to Haider, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium, Karwaan, Piku, Qarib Qarib Single, Salaam Bombay, Angrezi Medium and many others. His versatility, emotive eyes and expressions made him one of the best actors in Indian cinema. He also achieved considerable success in the West with films like The Namesake, Life of Pi, Jurassic World, Slumdog Millionaire, Inferno, The Amazing Spider-Man and so on.
His untimely demise has shocked the country as well as the foreign film fraternity. The country mourned the death of one of its beloved actors. Condolences and posts have flooded social media prompting actors, fans, politicians from across the world to express their grief at his death. Animators, comic artists, illustrators and graphic novel artists have also paid tribute to this legend through their artworks. Here are our few picks –
Saswata and Susruta Mukherjee (Bob_Almost and Almost_Bobby) – Animators and artists
“Darya bhi main, darakht bhi main Jhelum bhi main, Chinar bhi main … Dair bhi hoon, Haram bhi hoon … Shia bhi hoon, Sunni bhi hoon, Main hoon pandit … Main tha, Main hoon Aur main hi rahoonga.” Always. ❤️ . . . Art by @almost_bobby and @bob_almost . . . . . . . #irrfankhan
Shared the brother duo with us, “For reasons unknown we often grow a very personal bond with people we’ve never met. Irrfan Khan’s demise felt like a very personal loss. We were heartbroken when he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor back in 2018. Today we feel so devastated. I’m sure many have felt this way. Deep down we believe an artist of his stature can never die. Wanted to express that feeling through an artwork of Roohdaar, one of our favorite characters played by him. The Lunchbox and Maqbool are two of our favorite Irrfan Khan performances.”
Mahfuj Ali (MAli’s) – graphic illustrator
Deeply saddened he said, “It’s really difficult to express my feelings in words, when I heard the news, I wished it was fake. I knew Irrfan Khan from those Sunday mornings of Chandrakantha. From there he made himself one of the finest actors ever. He had something special in his acting ability which made him very close to my heart. He made every character distinct. A romantic comedy role in life in a metro, a bandit in Paan Singh Tomar, police officer in Talvar, Maqbool, Life of Pi, all of these movies are memorable because of him. I especially like his comedies like Karwaan, Qarib Qarib Single, and of course Piku. In Piku he made us a part of that journey and we still wish to be within his car. Someone said it’s not just a star that has fallen. He is more than a star. He was a galaxy and he will be in our hearts forever.”
Sourav Mukherjee – Graphic illustrator
Added he, “I feel he is the most versatile and honest actor of our generation. His demise is a huge loss for the art that we call cinema. No one can match the way he delivers his lines, even the pauses with his eyes. Initially I thought of making a single portrait of him to pay my tribute then I thought a person who can pull off a ‘hopeless romantic in Qarib Qarib Single’ or ‘ a rebel in Paan Singh Tomar’ or a ‘calm yet frightening Don in Maqbool’- with equal panache, no art can justify that much in one single portrait. That’s why I chose to draw all my favourite Irrfan khan’s characters in one frame. My all-time top five Irrfan khan films will be- Billu,The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Qissa and Maqbool.” (Order backwards from 5 to 1).
Dapoon Rai Dewan – animator at Vaibhav Studios
Dewan commented, “I’ve always been a huge admirer of Irrfan sir and his amazing ability to diversify so effortlessly. He’s one actor who gives me something to remember him by. Be it commercial cinema or parallel, the way he slips into each of them so comfortably was something I could never tire of. I constantly watch and rewatch his performances and one liners countless times, and even enact the same with my friends. Even in his interviews, he seemed so relatable and approachable. His loss is like a loss of a relative. Like someone I knew personally is no longer there and I will never be able to see again. It’s just an extremely unfortunate turn of events.
All of his performances have stayed with me. But here are the ones I’ve rewatched countless times – Namesake, Life of Pi, Life in a Metro, Lunchbox, Dil Kabbadi and Karwaan.”
Satrajit Choudhury – Comic Artist at Comics by Satra
Griefstricken Choudhury noted, “Irrfan Khan’s demise is the greatest loss of the decade, for Indian as well as world cinema. Irrfan was one of the rare actors who would light up the screen even without a single dialogue. My favourite films of this magnificent actor are Maqbool, Haasil and Namesake.
Rohan Chakraborty – Comic Artist at Green Humour
“He has been one of my favourite method actors. I have always seen him as India’s answer to Daniel Day Lewis. A lot of his fans would reminisce about his more notable performances like Paan Singh Tomar and Life of Pi at this time, but for me his brief but mighty performance as Roohdar in Haider stands out. There are several things his character represented in the film, one of which was a catalyst to wage battle with your own inner demons. Nobody else could have brought out that philosophical depth in the character like Irrfan did. My most favourite performance of his is Maqbool. I’m a big cinephile, and his demise has felt like a very personal loss,” expressed Chakraborty.
I remember feeling a sudden emptiness in my heart when Irrfan’s character Ashok Ganguly passes away abruptly in ‘The Namesake’. And I remember feeling a freezing chill in my spine when his shadowless character Roohdar walks into the screen limping in from a blank, eerie background in ‘Haider’. Today I felt a mix of both those emotions upon learning of the demise of one of India’s greatest cinematic legends. RIP, Roohdar. Cinema will never be the same without you. #irrfankhan #haider
Kalpesh Khare – founder and art director at Innvention Studio
Khare stated, “Irrfan khan was one of my favourite actors and was also an inspiration to me as an artist and as a person. I have observed him speaking more through his eyes which I have also tried to mention in my today’s artwork. I loved and admired his performances especially in movies like Hindi Medium, The Lunchbox, Madaari, and so on. He has left behind a legacy of achievements to inspire us.”
A versatile actor who used to speak with his eyes, You will always be missed with a smile. RIP Irfan Khan Art by @kalpeshkhale #artofkalpeshkhale #innventionstudio #irfankhan #irfankhanfans #ripirfankhan #irfankhandialogue #art #bollywooddance #bollywoodmemes #star #actor #inspriation #digitalpainting #artistsoninstagram#irrfankhanfansofficial
Arko Chakraborty – animator, graphic artist and illustrator
Mentioned he, “My first experience with the talent of Irrfan Khan was in the film Maqbool.There i was awestruck by his character which is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. I was fascinated by his eyes, so expressive yet so cold. But the interesting thing about that as I was discovering his other characters in different films and television works, that intensity in the eyes stayed the same but it was constantly changing and complementing with the characters he was portraying, whether its a cold blooded killer or a sympathetic father. There are very few actors who can achieve that kind of perfection. And Irrfan Khan was one of the finest of that group.”
बीहड़ में बाग़ी होते हैं. डकैत होते हैं पाल्लयामेंट में.” #ripirrfankhan #irfankhan
Personally, my spontaneous remembrance of Khan goes back to the enigmatic Roohdaar who gave a new dimension to Hamlet’s ‘Ghost’ in Haider. To a literature nerd that was a sheer delight. It also goes back to the adult Pi Patel who’s strong yet vulnerable and pained because of the unrequited friendship with Richard Parker in Life of Pi. Khan bidding adieu to the mortal world has made innumerable people feel gutted as if it was a personal loss. But that’s how people like he goes – silently, like a whimper who came, created history and left without saying a goodbye. Just like Richard Parker!
Rest in peace and cinema, Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan!