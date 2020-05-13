Iron Man VR gets another release date

Latest Videos


Iron Man VR has been deferred once again. Since it was scheduled for a February release, the PSVR title release was pushed until May. However, Iron Man VR was delayed alongside The Last of Us Part 2 due to the logistical issues caused by the global COVID-19 outbreak.

When Tony Stark, an industrialist, is captured, he constructs a high-tech armoured suit to escape. Once he manages to escape, he decides to use his suit to fight against evil forces to save the world. In Iron Man VR, Tony Stark has been attacked by the mysterious Ghost. Ghost is a hacker and an anti-corporate activist, who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons to take over Tony Stark’s empire. Stark has to stop her and confront Ghost in an epic final battle. 

Sony has announced that Iron Man VR will be releasing on 3 July 2020 Along with Iron Man VR, Sony has updated the release schedules of two of its AAA exclusives. The Last of Us Part 2 is launching on June 19 and Ghost of Tsushima is releasing on July 17.

