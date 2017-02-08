‘Iron Fist’ arrives to conclude ‘The Defenders’ roster

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and now, rounding up things for The Defenders would be Iron Fist.



Marvel tweeted out the trailer for Netflix’s Iron Fist which will be the last title before the aforementioned four merge in The Defenders. The teaser for the series was launched back in October, 2015 during New York Comic Con.

The new trailer gives us an insight about the protagonist, Danny Rand who hails from the elite class of New York, played by Finn Jones. According to the backdrop, Danny’s father had founded Rand Enterprises, however things took an ugly turn as the family met with a plane crash where the world presumed everyone to be dead. Miraculously, Danny survived the crash but lost his entire family at a mere age of 10.

The teenager then ventures into the mythical city of K’un-L’un. It is here where Danny learns martial arts and more. The trailer fast forwards 15 years from that incident and now, Danny returns to Rand Enterprises, New York, bare foot. He wants to carry forward his father’s legacy with Rand Enterprises, but in order to pursue that, he must first purge the system from some dangerous threats who are infiltrating the company internally.

Danny has also gained some mystic superpowers and they are possibly rested in his right fist and hence the name, ‘Iron Fist’.

Iron Fist features Finn Jones, Rosario Dawson, Jessica Henwick and is the fourth instalment in Marvel and Netflix’s five-part television series from the MCU. The concluding chapter, The Defenders, will be released later this year.

Iron Fist is slated for a 17 March premiere on Netflix.