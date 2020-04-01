International Emmy Kids Awards announced online

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced today the winners of the 8th International Emmy Kids Awards. The announcement was made on the official website and this route was chosen after the cancellation of MipTV.

International Academy president Bruce L. Paisner said: “We decided to keep the winners’ announcement for the same day the awards ceremony would have been held in Cannes. And so although we cannot do it on-stage as usual, the International Academy and our partners MipTV, TV Kids and Ernst & Young join us to congratulate the outstanding teams behind the winning programs. These programs entertain, educate and enlighten with the high standard of quality we expect for our children and their communities at large.”

The winners:

Kids: Animation

Zog | Magic Light Pictures | United Kingdom

Kids: Preschool

Bluey | Ludo Studios / ABC Australia / BBC Studios / Screen Australia / Screen Queensland | Australia

Kids: Digital

Lik Meg (Like Me) | NRK Super | Norway

Kids: Factual

Nosso Sangue, Nosso Corpo | Fox Lab Brazil / Your Mama | Brazil

Kids: Non-Scripted Entertainment

Nachtraven (Nighthawks) | De Mensen / Ketnet (VRT) | Belgium

Kids: Series

De Regels van Floor (Floor Rules) | NL Film & TV / VPRO | Netherlands

Kids: TV Movie/Mini-Series

Jacqueline Wilson’s Katy | BBC Children’s In-House Productions / CBBC | United Kingdom