International Emmy Kids Awards announced online

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced today the winners of the 8th International Emmy Kids Awards. The announcement was made on the official website and this route was chosen after the cancellation of MipTV.
International Academy president Bruce L. Paisner said: “We decided to keep the winners’ announcement for the same day the awards ceremony would have been held in Cannes. And so although we cannot do it on-stage as usual, the International Academy and our partners MipTV, TV Kids and Ernst & Young join us to congratulate the outstanding teams behind the winning programs. These programs entertain, educate and enlighten with the high standard of quality we expect for our children and their communities at large.”
The winners:
Kids: Animation
Zog | Magic Light Pictures | United Kingdom
Kids: Preschool
Bluey | Ludo Studios / ABC Australia / BBC Studios / Screen Australia / Screen Queensland | Australia
Kids: Digital
Lik Meg (Like Me) | NRK Super | Norway
Kids: Factual
Nosso Sangue, Nosso Corpo | Fox Lab Brazil / Your Mama | Brazil
Kids: Non-Scripted Entertainment
Nachtraven (Nighthawks) | De Mensen / Ketnet (VRT) | Belgium
Kids: Series
De Regels van Floor (Floor Rules) | NL Film & TV / VPRO | Netherlands
Kids: TV Movie/Mini-Series
Jacqueline Wilson’s Katy | BBC Children’s In-House Productions / CBBC | United Kingdom