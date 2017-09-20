Interactive narrative set in ‘Planet of the Apes’ brand new game

Adding another feather to the genre of interactive storytelling games.

Developed by London-based Imaginati, War for Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier follows the style of tell-a-tale games. As the game is more story driven, there are alternate paths and characters to choose from. Your choice of the narrative will drive the story. You can either take the side of the apes or the last remaining faction of humans to get ahead in the game. From shooting to taking a quick decision on something, the choice is yours and that decides the path of the story and hence the game.

Here’s the description on the official site:

“War for Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier is an interactive drama/action adventure set in the fiction of the modern movie trilogy.

The game allows audiences to follow and interact with a new group of characters in a brand new tale set in another part of North America during the timeline between Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. Explore your own morals and ethics as you drive the fortunes of an ape troop and band of human survivors whose worlds collide amidst a backdrop of the Rocky Mountains.”

The game is slated to release this fall over PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.