‘Injustice 2′ brings in Catwoman, Cheetah and Poison Ivy

Injustice 2 is possibly one of the most anticipated game coming this year. The first edition being a fair success, Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment’s superhero action game is all set to mark its return on 16 May over PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Created by NetherRealm Studios, the upcoming edition catches up from where its predecessor had left. Batman will be leading a team of superheroes to rebel against the oppressive rule of Superman.

Since August last year, the developers have been quite subtle about the game and have barely released any information regarding the game. However, February 2017 has been quite a month for the enthusiasts of the game as they were bestowed with various trailers, teasers and reveals.

The most recent trailer for the game was launched last month which showed off Braniac.

Now, three new playable characters have been revealed by the developers, namely Poison Ivy, Cheetah and Catwoman. Titled ‘Here Come The Girls’, the trailer also features Black Canary, who is now confirmed to be a playable character. The brief video gives us glimpses of how these characters will fight accompanied by what looks like Poison Ivy’s super move.

We can expect some in depth or dedicated reveal videos for the characters sometime soon.