InGame Entertainment in collaboration with Sri Lanka Esports Association launches InGame Esports South Asia Cup 2020 for ‘CS:GO’

Esports organisation InGame Entertainment in collaboration with Sri Lanka Esports Association to roll out the InGame Esports South Asia Cup 2020 for CS:GO in partnership with the National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka.

Esports organisation InGame Entertainment will be venturing into the South Asian Esports scene with the first ever INGAME Esports South Asia Cup. The tournament is a 6-nation CS:GO in partnership with National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan among its participants with a prize-pool of $10,000.

The qualifiers for the event is set to kick-off from 2nd January and last till 9th January while the grand finals will be taking place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from 24 to 26 January 2020.

The registration process is live for the event, and the matches will be played exclusively on the FACEIT client for the tournament. The only restriction for the registering teams is fact that a minimum of three players from the team must belong to the same South Asian country the team hopes to represent.