Industry stalwarts Krishna Desai, Joy Bhattacharya and Amber Lall, unite to announce the launch of a creative content powerhouse

Former Turner International executive director and head kids vertical for south asia Krishna Desai (KD), EndemolShine India former vice president Joy Bhattacharya and Padmaavat second unit director Amber Lall recently announced the launch of their new venture 369 Media & Entertainment.

369 Media & Entertainment is touted to target the potential of unexplored and compelling storytelling in the burgeoning digital medium. Leveraging their diverse industry expertise, KD, Amber and Joy bring a deep consumer centric content creation ethos coupled with strategic business insights to the venture.

Speaking about this new venture and its vision, KD said, “During my long stint at across kids and English entertainment brands in various roles, I was fascinated by the nature of massive adoption on-demand video consumption and realised the magnitude of the supply gap of relatable content for a growing number of discerning consumers who have an ever-increasing choice of content. It all pointed to this time which is a great one to fully explore the potential of newer and better ways of storytelling. I spent the last several months exploring and researching the best way to address the potential that this gap represented and met with many people from the M&E industry. This journey found culmination in an exciting collaboration with Joy and Amber to launch 369 Media & Entertainment which I am confident will deliver unique, compelling and authentic content.’’

Speaking about this collaboration Joy Bhattacharya said, “We are truly excited to introduce our new venture. It focuses on creating meaningful and relatable content for the fastest-growing consumer segment. We use analytical insights into our development process rather than just a gut feeling and this helps us offer differentiating content. We will also focus on nurturing a content partner ecosystem that would not only understand the gap but also drive the narrative. The creative art of storytelling that can connect and resonate with the viewers is the key ingredient and that is precisely what we aim to offer.’’

Speaking about this new venture, Amber Lall, a seasoned film industry professional, said “Storytelling really is the exploration of the human mind. The digital revolution has just opened up many new shores to explore, allowing the storyteller an opportunity to think more candidly. 369 is an attempt to give the greatly under-served population honest, engaging and appealing content.’’

Based on Nicola Tesla’s theory of the mysterious triangle of 3, 6 and 9, that hold the key to unlocking the mysteries of the universe, the 369 Media and Entertainment aims to unlock the entertainment universe and leave its audiences mind blown! 369 Media and Engagement LLP is set to achieve its goals of unlocking powerful content that is enjoyable and relatable to audiences in India and overseas and will be in the delivered in the form of fiction and non-fiction shows, short films, documentaries, feature films, live events, etc.