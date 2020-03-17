Indonesia’s ANTV picks up GoQuest’s ‘Ruby Ring’ for a remake

Independent content distributor GoQuest Media Ventures, who recently acquired the format rights to Ruby Ring (95 x 45’) from national public broadcaster Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), has announced that the Indonesian free to air television network ANTV (owned by Visi Media Asia) has picked this hit Korean drama series for a remake.

Titled, Bawang Putih Berkulit Merah, the remake is produced by Verona Pictures and cinema production house ANTV Pictures, a subsidiary of Visi Media Asia. The show premiered in January on ANTV with an initial run time of 95 x 40’ has proved to be a success, receiving an extremely good response from Indonesian audiences.

GoQuest Media Sales and Acquisitions VP Jimmy George said, “We are extremely excited to have secured our first remake deal with ANTV. This is a big step in the right direction for GoQuest especially as it is in line with our strategy for the year, where we aim to focus our efforts towards scripted formats. This latest pickup shows that Ruby Ring continues to resonate internationally even after its first success in 2013”.

Ruby Ring revolves around two sisters, Anna and Yana, whose lives change drastically by events that alter their destiny, putting them at a vital crossroads of their lives in conflict with each other for the perfect life.

As they travel together, with Anna heading to her wedding rehearsal and Yana on her way to an audition, their car crashes leaving them unconscious with serious injuries and mutilated indistinguishable faces. At the time of the accident and as a coincidence Yana was wearing her sister’s ruby ring and hence is assumed to be Anna. Having recovered, envious and ambitious Yana decides to play along with the mistaken identity and lies to take away everything her sister has: her face, her love and her life. While Anna is determined to regain what rightfully belongs to her, Yana fights for the happiness she has stolen from her sister.

“We have had more than five years of partnership with GoQuest and are glad to collaborate again on this entertaining scripted series. Doing a format adaptation is not easy as we have to do several adjustments to make it work for our audiences. Their vast catalog of stories and the understanding of our requirements helped us find a good and unique story for ANTV. We are really happy with this collaboration and look forward to working on more such projects soon,” added ANTV Acquisition and Distribution senior manager Gunawan Goony.