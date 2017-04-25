India’s indie game prowess: Take a look at this year’s upcoming indie games (Part 1)

2016 has been a pretty good year for the Indian indie gaming industry. With numerous games being released and revealed last year, even the developers of the country hailed 2016 as a satisfactory year for the gaming industry.

With the first quarter of the current year already passed by, we reached out to the gaming studios to know about their plans for this year and to be honest, the list of upcoming games from the indie community seems promising.

Here are some of the upcoming indie games which are expected to release sometime this year:

Slam Jump

Created by Mumbai-based All in a Days Play, Slam Jump is a two-button fighting game where all you can do is JUMP and then while in the air, KICK either in the left or right direction. The two button mechanics make this game simple and fun to play and fun. The game also sports 1 v 1 local multiplayer mode along with single player tournament / ladder mode. The studio is planning two versions for it – mobile and Apple TV.

The game is slated to release sometime during the coming months.

Movie Studio Tycoon

In this yet another game from All in a Days Play, you are to start your own movie production company in any decade between the 1930s and 1990s. Replay the history of movie making. Make movies with best known actors and directors of their time. Research new technologies and create blockbuster movies. Make bigger and better studios with state-of-the-art movie sets. Win ‘OSKARS’ and become the biggest name in movie making history.

The game has been greenlit on Steam with over 13,000 ‘Yes’ votes and would be releasing in Q2 of 2017 on the platform.

Super Nano Jumpers

Super Nano Jumpers, created by Xigma Games, which recently tasted success with their puzzler Rubek, is a retro hard as nails platformer with tight control mechanics. This “semi” autorunner’s controls are simple enough – tap the left side of the screen to halt, tap the right side to jump. With over 75 levels to play across 4 different worlds and 2 different game modes (Arcade & Time trial) you need to survive these dark dungeons and make it to the end and unlock new characters.

Super Nano Jumpers also won Pocket Gamer Connects very big indie pitch Bengaluru 2015 and was a showcase nominee for Casual Connect indie prize San Francisco 2015.

It will be releasing over iOS this May and will be priced at $1.99.



The Bonfire

Another one from Xigma Games, The Bonfire is an incremental, simulation hybrid. The player must collect resources, construct buildings, manage workers and craft items to survive the wild animal attacks during nights. Slowly the player will gain access to advanced building and crafting options, discover and trade with new civilisation and confront magical monsters. The Bonfire is a showcase nominee at the upcoming Casual Connect indie prize Singapore 2017. The studio will reveal and showcase The Bonfire at Casual Connect indie prize Singapore 2017.

The game would be coming over iOS, the price however is yet to be decided. Expect to get your hands on it sometime in September 2017.

Nightclub Miami

UnderDOGS Gaming Studio, who had their share of limelight with Ultimate Parking Simulator last year is coming up with a ‘fun’ resource management game where you manage the club you own in Miami. The objective is to make your customers happy by entertaining them. The twist here is that you control the customers and choose what they do depending on their likes and dislikes. Keep up the clubs vibe by decorating it, customise the dance floor, bar counter, VIP rooms etc. The game is coming soon on iOS and Android with a soft-launch in couple of months. It’s a freemium game with indepth in-app purchases that player can play with to progress.

Expect it sometime around June.

Mukti

Another one from UnderDOGS, Mukti is a first person adventure-exploration game set in an Indian backdrop and is currently under development. The studio is creating this game in collaboration with WanderMind Labs from Mumbai. The game is nominated for Indie Prize in Casual Connect Singapore happening next month. The studio plans to put it up for Greenlight as well as on Kickstarter in mid May. The price point for the title is not fixed yet.

Here’s the brief of game: Arya is back in India to see her grandfather Vikram in a museum that he owns, only to her surprise she finds him missing.

Vikram Roy, was on his biggest excavation to the mesmerising lands of Sundarbans in West Bengal for discovering the ruins of Pala Dynasty. Nearing the end of excavation, news broke out all over India that Vikram and his colleagues executed mass killing of a tribe protecting the dynasty to acquire the century-old artifacts from the excavation and they are on a run.

One must explore the museum filled with rich Indian heritage and culture to unfold the truth behind the mystery and Vikram’s whereabouts, all in this beautiful Indian Museum.

A PC game from an indigenous, Indian studio sure sounds amazing. The game is expected to release sometime by the end of this year.

These are some of the many games that are awaiting their releases in 2017 and we cant wait! We’ll be listing more games from this sphere, stay tuned!