Indian players dominate the regional finals of e-Masters Chengdu 2020

The regional finals of Arena of Valor and Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne for the Asia Esports Championship e-Masters Chengdu 2020 ended with the Indian flag flying high. Indian esports team for Arena of Valor, Nefarious, with players Sonukaran J M (Captain), Shinil R, Aditya Katoch, Manmohan Singh and Aakash Chadalavada, Dwayne Fernandes (Substitute) and Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne player Arun Mozhi Varman qualified for the main event.

Speaking with Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne player Arun “Neohartix” Mozhi Varman we got to know that he won matches against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and lost to Kazakistan “as the Kazakistan player was a pro and have been playing the game for quite a sometime,” said Varman.

Varman will turn 35 end of this month so he mocked his age and said he is kind of old for strategy gaming therefore qualifying for the championship “was a surprise for me as I have installed the games 10 days ago. Warcraft III is pretty old game as it released in 2001 when I was in school and now I will turn 35 this month end. Shout out to ESFI, Tamil Nadu Esports Association, shout-out to team Axis who have traveled with me from 1999 till date. Special thanks to Rahul Ganapathi for the timely practice before the tournament,” he added.

At the end of the regional final team India’s score was 20 whereas Pakistan scored a single point only. Sonukaran Ign-Hijōshikina, team captain of Nefarious was the MVP of the Arena of Valor match . Speaking with the captain we got to know the team had to face several challenges however, with the dedication they hit the mark with the majority against Pakistan .

“As the match we dominated them with 7-0 or something. Then they said they are lagging and so on. After that one of the Pakistani players even closed the app or something and I don’t know, they received the warning of AFK. In the next game they couldn’t play saying that they were lagging and they said Indian team is better than them. And at the discuss channel they said ‘GGWP Goodluck’,” JM added.

The regional qualifiers started from three to eight January 2020. The number of teams who will be selected further in the tournament are two teams for East Asia, one for South and Central Asia and three for South East Asia, as per the predetermined slots for each region.

The Indian team for Arena of Valor and Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne acquired the positions among the six teams which will be part of the quarter final. The quarter final will take place from 22 to 25 February 2020 and the final will commence on 28 February and continue till 1 March 2020.

Esports Federation of India director Lokesh Suji Lokesh Suji quoted “PES and League of Legends South and Central Asia Regional Qualifiers are still pending and we are pretty sure that Team India will qualify for those two games too, with that we will have teams for all four game titles for the main event at Chengdu. PES team flies to Bangkok tomorrow for the regional qualifiers scheduled on 8 January 2020.”

We wish team India all the very best for the quarterfinals and finals at e-Masters Chengdu 2020.