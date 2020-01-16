Indian esports platform Gamerji raises $400K funding from La Gajjar Group

Indian esports platform Gamerji has raised $400K from La Gajjar Group, an investment group based in Ahmedabad.

The investment has been utilised for building the technology, increasing operations and also for gaining users.

With the Indian online gaming industry slated to grow to $1 Billion by the year 2021, Gamerji is giving an opportunity to today’s casual gamers, who comprise of the majority of the market to leverage their skills and earn money through their esports platform.

The platform allows the new age gamers to compete, communicate, share content and win cash prizes by conducting more than 18 tournaments every day. It presently conducts tournaments for in-demand games such as PUBG, Clash Royale and Call of Duty and is available as an app on both Android and iOS.

Launched in 2019, Gamerji was founded by Soham Thacker and Varun Gajjar. In just four months, Gamerji today already has over 120K gamers on their platform.

Speaking on the funding Gajjar said “We plan to utilise the funds to make Gamerji the leading e-sports platform in India”

While Thacker added “esports is arguably the fastest growing industry in the world and India provides a perfect platform for virtual tournaments with an audience of more than 100 million gamers to offer”