Indian delegation gets it’s first Pavilion at ACE Fair, Korea

VirtualSoft Technologies Chandigarh has put together a huge Indian delegation to Gwangju Ace Fair this year. The delegation is headed by Dean Chitkara University and director Vineet Raj Kapoor, while VirtualSoft is the largest Indian delegation to Gwangju Ace Fair till date. It has resulted in an Indian Pavilion for the first time at Ace Fair.

VirtualSoft worked closely with Anoop Wanvari of AnimationXpress and Sushil Bhasin of MEAI and other sources to bring together more than 20 Indian delegates.

AnimationXpress director of commercial and revenues Anoop Wanvari says, “It’s a great initiative by Vineet. He’s been a regular attendee over the last few years and now this year has managed to put up a big delegation working closely with the AnimationXpress team and Gina Lee from the Ace Fair team. I have myself been an attendee for Ace fair for two years from Indian Television, in fact was a speaker in one of the previous editions.”

He further adds, “Kudos to Vineet for this year and I am sure the Indian participants will only grow from strength to strength over the years to come. Ace Fair is a very cost effective package to interact with Korean and international buyers and sellers.”

Vineet Raj Kapoor has been participating in Ace Fair since it’s inception and has been dismayed at the minuscule Indian participation in what has now become the most important Asian fair on the world content circuit. He shares, “Last year I was approached by Ace Fair to help them boost a depleting Indian squad. I reached out and added seven exhibitors in seven days. Then Ace Fair requested me to form and lead the Indian delegation. The target was simple: to cross 15 participants for the first time. It took months of toil and connect as we were new to this space.

“We networked with different stakeholders across India. The end result is that more than 20 Indian companies came forward and the Indians got their own pavilion. I am happy that my little contribution fructified into a step towards larger Indian-Korean collaboration among other gains.”

“This all would not have been possible with the round the clock assistance provided by the Ace Fair team, especially Gina Lee,” he further adds.

Co-ordinator of the Indian delegation Bikramjit Singh finds that Ace Fair is the most affordable way for an Indian Indie Studio to learn about international content markets. He says, “With a package costing less than a lakh of rupees including air ticket, hotel and stall, there is no way you can find an easier way to interact with international buyers. I thank MEAI and AnimationXpress for their support for the delegation.”

Delegates from India:

1. 7Mantle Studios, Michele Sereno

2. Bhasin Studios, Sushil Bhasin

3. Drum Attack, Brijesh Sereno

4. Encore Films, Ankur Bhasin

5. iLO Entertainment, Rinu K.R. and Aruna Kumar

6. Jugnu Kids, Kamal Pahuja

7. Pencillati Studios, Vivek Singh Sidhu

Pencillati

8. Pencillati Interactive, Tarun Jain

9. Rocksalt Interactive Games, Deepak Jadhav

10. Global Contents Bazar, Ramesh Meer

11. Anibrain, Shambhu Phalke

12. Vijay Kumar, Satya Creations

13. Blue Stone Films, Nishan Singh

14. Shanmugraj, Hula Studios

15. Vineet Raj Kapoor, VirtualSoft Technologies