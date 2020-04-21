Indian creators for game ‘Bot Rods’ bags winner’s title in The Big Indie Pitch

Bot Rods, a game set in a futuristic and stylised universe, a joint production by Indian studios Holy Cow Productions, Hobo Interactive and The Cirqus, has won the winner’s title for The Big Indie Pitch. The game is set to launch in 2020 and is available to put on Steam’s wishlist.

The Big Indie Pitch is an event run by the makers of PocketGamer which allows indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. There teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and, more importantly, the coveted Big Indie Pitch bat.

After winning the title, in conversation with AnimationXpress Holy Cow Productions director of game development Goutham Dindukurthi say,”We are excited to announce that Bot Rods is the first place winner at the PocketGamer Connects Digital #1’s The Big Indie Pitch (PC+Console Edition) held recently! This would not be possible without the continued work of our three studio collaboration – Hobo Interactive, Holy Cow Productions, and The Cirqus.The big indie pitch by pocket gamer connect was part of its first ever digital edition and was run very well by the team. We had a wonderful experience taking part in the competition.”

Bot Rods is a family-friendly arcade style racing game set in a futuristic world, inhabited by adorable characters from various species and their equally lovable Bots (legged robot vehicles). The game is about all-out racing and using a trick or two to slow down your opponents.

He adds, “Choose between the Home World and Aquazarian species and race through different tracks in the home world. Get your family in on the fun while playing split-screen multiplayer which supports up to four players.”

The second place was acquired by You Suck At Parking of Happy Volcano gaming studio and third place was acquired by Grimmstar of AstroNaughty Games.