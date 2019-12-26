Indian animation studios experienced the “joy of giving”, this Christmas eve

Christmas was celebrated with great pomp and excitement all across the globe. With stress, workload and tight deadlines at the workplace, many studios in India decided to give the daily routine, a break with fun celebration at the office. AnimationXpress spoke to a few animation studios based in India. Take a look at how the offices and employees decked up for the festive season!

The Christmas fever had gripped Cosmos Maya a week before mentioned Cosmos Maya HR director Ashutosh Tipnis. With various programs like decoration, theme dressing, selfie competition planned everyday for a week, this year Mayaties also received a few special gifts from Santa.

The company gifted free medical insurance for employees and their immediate family.. Their leaves were extended till June 2020 instead of March 2020. Shift timings were changed to maintain proper work life balance and free discount vouchers for nearest gyms and restaurants were given away as goodies.

“We always take every opportunity to value employees and keep recognising their every effort,” mentioned Tipnis.

Toonz Animation based out of Trivandrum, Kerela is an organisation which values and fosters a sense of belonging and togetherness.

Toonz Animation CEO P. Jayakumar said, “Christmas for the Toonz family is like none other. Our spirit of sharing expresses the fact that we care for all those who partner and venture with us and also their families who play a vital role in their lives.”

Assemblage Entertainment Studio celebrated Christmas with sweets, gifts, fun, secret santa games and entertainment.

“We wish the entire animation fraternity in India and the world a very healthy, happy, joyous and blessed Christmas and New Year! From all of us at the Assemblage family, best wishes to a wonderful 2020!,” wished Assemblage Entertainment Studio director – head / strategy , new business development Arjun Madhavan.

At 88 Pictures, the festival was all about togetherness, happiness and joy of giving!

“Christmas here started a week before with fun activities like secret santa. The entire studio was decked in red and white. We also had music and carols. Christmas is the perfect time to end the year and look for new beginnings,” mentioned 88 Pictures co-founder and studio head Siddhie Mhambre.