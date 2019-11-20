Indian Air Force’s video game, chosen to compete in Google’s ‘Best Game-2019 Users Choice’ category

Internet giant Google has selected Indian Air Force’s video game, Indian Air Force: A Cut Above, to compete for ‘Best Game-2019’ in the ‘Users Choice Game’ category.

The game ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’ was launched on 31 July by the then Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.In a bid to make the youth aware about the IAF and encourage them to join the forces, the Indian Air Force had launched the multiplayer version of its interactive mobile game which lets users experience the thrill of flying a combat aircraft.

IAF’s Video game- ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’ has been selected by #Google to compete for ‘Best Game-2019’ in ‘Users Choice Game’ category.

To vote, click https://t.co/wBJSYuxRgf

Or

Go to Play Store – Users Choice Game – Select IAF game & VOTE.

The Indian Air Force took to Twitter to urge its fans to vote for the game. The voting line is currently underway, and it will go on for the next six days. In the users choice category the IAF is competing against Call of Duty: Mobile, Angry Birds Dream Blast, RAID, Stick Cricket and more.

The game features a character sporting a gunslinger moustache similar to that of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured and later released by Pakistan after his vintage MiG-21 Bison aircraft was shot down in an aerial dogfight which broke out in the aftermath of Balakot airstrike in February this year.

If you are thinking this is the first videogame by IAF then you are wrong earlier in 2014, the IAF had launched a game called Guardian of the skies The new IAF game is the sequel of sorts of the 2014 game with improved graphics and technology. The game, available for Android and iOS, is a combat simulator which lets the players choose from an array of fighter aircraft, including Tejas, Rafale Mirage-2000, Su-30 among others.