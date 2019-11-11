IndiaJoy 2019’s VFX summit is set to bring VFX veterans under one roof

IndiaJoy 2019 is set to host the country’s largest VFX event at HICC in the city of Hyderabad. The two-day event specially curated and designed to help the VFX aspirants to learn from the best and also to create a platform for B2B and B2C connect.

In a bid to promote the arts and science of the visual effects industry, the VFX summit is set to highlight the latest projects, technological nuances, and processes that went into creating some of the best imagery created on the silver screen across the world.



Amongst many delegates and speakers, some of the names include Creative Director Visual Effects Supervisor DNEG Tim Mcgovern, FireFly Studios Co-Founder VFX Supervisor P.C Sanath, Indian visual effects designer Srinivas Mohan, Technicolor Country Head in India Biren Ghose, philm CGI VFX supervisor Arpan Gaglani, Legend VFX vfx supervisor Mangesh Palkrit BOT VFX creative head, Zameer Hussain, Redefine India Creative Director Viral Thakkar, Mill Film Head of Creative Operations Payal Dani, Riot games Senior VFX artist Jason Kersor

Amid panel discussions, VFX showreels, breakdowns, and illuminating discussions, the event is poised to bring under one marquee, top industry veterans, artists and VFX technicians of the most notable VFX projects including techie-talks from Unity, Auto Desk and so on.

“Attend IndiaJoy 2019 to understand what is happening in the industry it will help you learn more about where the industry is and also about where the industry is heading. Especially the VFX summit would be a good place to meet and interact with people who are working behind the scenes. This will help you to connect with people and get inspired by them,” noted FireFly Studio co-founder Sanath PC.

“IndiaJoy has become a benchmark event to look forward

to every year for professionals & students alike & this year, we are putting in all efforts to make it bigger & better than ever before. We are pleased with the tremendous response from the global fraternity expressing their interest to be a part of this event,” said executive committee member Madhav Reddy Yatham (Mike) secretary of Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association and founder of Rotomaker VFX

Being pegged as the celebration of the Indian VFX industry and its global achievements,

VFX Summit is a non-profit event and is partially funded by the Telangana Government as part of the Indiajoy Festival.

“The VFXSummit2019 in Hyderabad is a congregation of the international and local industry that sees India as a key player in the global production ecosystem. I am delighted to be invited to the executive committee to help my Hyderabad studio head colleagues from the industry make this memorable and valuable!,” said Technicolor India country head and executive committee member VFX Summit Hyderabad 2019 Biren Ghosh.

“The VFX Summit brings for the first time a hub of collective visual effects artists and studios to

Hyderabad is one place to explore and discuss the industry and its merits to the national and international stages. Attendees will be able to hear from renowned local studios such as Firefly and Red Chillies to international studios such as MPC and Technicolor, VFX supervisors such as Srinivas Mohan (RRR, 2.0, Baahubali – The Beginning) and technology spearheads such as Centroid (motion capture), sharing their insights, makings and future developments within the industry and will also give the opportunity to personally approach and discuss the same. It’s a must-attend for those in the industry and for those wishing to break into it,” shared executive committee member division head and Makuta VFX co-founder and chief technical director Pete Draper.

Major events include IGDC (India Game Developer Conference), ESL eSports events, InfluencerCon, Desitoonz, OTT Pulse and VFXSummit.

If you fancy yourself as a technology aficionado and cinema enthusiast, this event is specially curated for you! You can register on www.indiajoy.in/

Some Key Facts about

VFX summit:-

20+ Speaker Sessions

1000+ attendees

National and International Media

B2B and B2C Expo Stalls

Presence of Top Production houses and Technological companies.

The two-day VFX summit is scheduled to take place from 20 – 21 November 2019