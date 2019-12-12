India gets an animated Rhyme Rapper with Sony Music Kids

Sony Music Kids brings Rhyme Rapper, India’s first animated hip-hop Artist, especially created for preschoolers up to eight years for the first time. The character will rap in Hindi, covering classic nursery rhymes, which will end with a moral.

Rhyme Rapper’s hip-hop styled original rhymes in Hindi are a new take on some of the most iconic English rhymes from all over the world. considering the age range of the target demographic, the rhymes will be available on YouTube, Facebook, DSPs including Ganna, Spotify and Saavn as well as on TikTok.

Sony Music Kids India released three different albums (with nine tracks on each) as part of the initial promotion, with the first which came out on 6 December. His rap-styled rhymes create an instant appeal with moms and young kids. His superpower is that he knows how to turn all rhymes into fun interesting Rap, which Kids love to sing and dance along to.