‘Incredibles 2’ smashes box-office records in India; becomes all-time grosser in just five days

The beloved Parr family made their much-awaited return to the big-screen after a long gap of 14 years, but the reactions so far from the fans suggest the animation flick continues to rule the roost. Incredibles 2 opened in Indian theatres last Friday and barely five days in, has already toppled Kung Fu Panda 3 to become the all-time highest grossing Hollywood animation film in the country with Rs 22.3 crore.

The Walt Disney production follows in the coat-tails of the MCU epic Avengers: Infinity War, another record breaker earlier this year, and released in as many as 925 screens across India. But has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Kung Fu Panda 3 that raked in Rs 22.12 crore in its total run.

Disney India studio entertainment head Bikram Duggal suggests that the remarkable success is a testament to the growing popularity of animation in the country.

Trade sources reveal the movie grossed Rs 3.9 crore on the opening day, but the figures almost doubled on the weekend with Rs 6.5 and Rs 7.5 crore, taking the tally for its first week to Rs 17.9 crore. Also, interestingly, as much as 34 per cent of the total tally has come from the Hindi dub version, another box-office high, considering animation content accounts for only 20-25 per cent of the net collections on an average. That is partially down to Bollywood superstar Kajol lending her voice for Elastigirl, generating enough buzz that the trade analysts feel helped push the overall collections.

Incredibles 2 is a sequel to the 2004 hit of the same name, but the first movie that witnessed Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan voicing Mr.Incredible Bob Parr and the little munchkin Jack-Jack respectively.