Incredibles 2 breaks the animation box office record

Disney and Pixar acclaim ‘Incredibles 2’ have arrived at the box office success in its first weekend in North America. With the estimated earnings of $180 million, the movie is regarded to have the best-animated opening of all time. The sequel, launched after 14 years, soared past the history of its popular 2004 ‘The Incredibles’ by $45 million. Brad Bird has written and directed the sequel with an overwhelming response from the critics and audiences which positioned the movie in the top chart-busters.

According to Disney, 31% percent audience were adults and 11% accounted for teens, and whereas 57% were families. ‘Beauty and the beast’, a Disney’s live-action film, held the record for a PG debut with $174.8 million in 2017. And ‘Finding Dory’ previously held the animation record with $135 million in 2016. The film has also already outnumbered the entire box office runs of other recent Pixar films, such as ‘The Good Dinosaur’ by $123 million and ‘Cars 3’ by $152.9 million.

According to the Walt Disney Studios, ‘Incredibles 2’ received a positive response from its fans because of its appealing factor and superheroes. Moreover, the sequel picks up from where it ended in ‘The Incredibles’ and this superheroes family have something for every age group.

After ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ which secured $208 million till now, ‘Incredible 2’ has become the second-biggest debut in the month of June 2018. The film is expected to become the first animated feature to touch the $500 million benchmark in the overall international markets. Indian market will be among the top contributors to the film’s earnings. The movie releases on 22 June 2018 alongside the ‘Ocean’s 8’, an action and crime thriller, in India. Additionally, the fans of the Bollywood actress — Kajol Devgan should be thrilled as she dubs for Elastigirl in the Hindi version of the film.