IN10 Media announces expansion plan for EPIC On

After showcasing EPIC Channel’s acclaimed content library and original stories, IN10 Media’s premium streaming platform is going beyond long and short form video content, as it’s expanding EPIC On.

EPIC On is all set to add a mixed bag of content formats for the discerning audience in the new and revamped form. The VoD platform will have graphic motion comics, podcasts and Audio-books, e-books, gaming, trivia, interactivity, quiz, animated content and more to be available along with the primary offering of premium long-form video content. Simultaneously, the platform is gearing to ramp up its enviable video library through originals, acquisitions, licensing, and partnerships in regional languages along with its core offering of Hindi-language content.

Commenting on this development, IN10 Media managing director Aditya Pittie said, “Within a remarkably short period of time since the digital explosion, driven by extremely affordable data, the range and magnitude of content available for consumption has grown exponentially. So has the various ways in which it can be consumed, and offerings can no longer be about just volume, but also variety. Content delivery in the most appropriate format and language, along with robust distribution will define the success of OTT platforms this decade and EPIC On is ready for this new innings.”

EPIC ON is a premium platform focusing on India-centric, Hindi language TV shows, short videos and specials across genres of sports, food, history, mythology and many more. The platform also hinted at announcing some marquee originals and partnerships in the coming weeks. EPIC On the smartphone app is available across iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV and MI TV.

With this move, IN10 Media aims to further strengthen the positioning and promise of the EPIC brand as India’s storytellers, and expand the reach of its brand message to include audiences that consume content in regional languages, and in formats other than video.