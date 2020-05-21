Improve your kids’ vocabulary with animated kids series, ‘Big Words Small Stories’

Ottawa-based animation studio Big Jump Entertainment along with co-production partners, Moody Street Kids of Australia and Telegael of Ireland, have commenced production on season one of a fun new vocabulary-focused animated kids’ series, entitled Big Words Small Stories.

“The enthusiasm for the show continues to be tremendous and contagious, having garnered commissions from TVO kids, SRC, TFO and Knowledge Network in Canada alone,” noted Big Jump Entertainment president Rick Morrison.

The animated series will focus on small stories that will enlighten kids to the meaning of ‘big’ words through funny and delightfully clever storytelling. The five minute each episode revolves around four kids and their anthropomorphic pets. Every episode brings a big word into these kids’ lives by a hard-working Sprinkle Fairy and her staff, the candy-like Sprinklers. Children within the story and the audience at home, walk away with their vocabularies a little bit bigger and a whole lot sillier.

“At Telegael, our key focus is to create content for young audiences that empowers and entertains in equal measure. Big Words Small Stories is a show that will truly fuel imaginations and ignite a love of reading and vocabulary for years to come,” Telegael CEO Paul Cummins stated to media.

Big Words Small Stories consists of 65 five-minute episodes, and is based on the popular books created and authored by Judith Henderson, illustrated by T.L. McBeth and published by Kids Can Press.