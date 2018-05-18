Image Comics title ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ finally get writers for its movie

In October 2009, Image Comics debuted its action-comedy title Cowboy Ninja Vikings, an intriguing tale of several multiple-personality disorder patients summoned by a psychotherapist to form a counter-intelligence unit. The series published 10 issues stretched for over a year and garnered wide-spread acclaim.

Soon, it was announced that it would turn into a feature film starring Chris Pratt. But the project never really materialised as it failed to get on board a director and more importantly, script writers to pen a story. Now almost 7 years later, the production can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The film has two new writers, Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans) and Ryan Engle (Rampage), who’ll be joining the production later this summer and take a crack at producing a script for Universal.

It is, however, yet to rope in a director as of now. In the past, the likes of David Leitch, Chad Stahelski, and Marc Foster have all been attached to the title, but none confirming. However, Pratt has stayed on all the while and would bring greater stardom to the franchise, following his success with Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World movies.

Cowboy Ninja Vikings is slated to release on 28 June 2019.