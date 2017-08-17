Illustrated animation videos create this pleasant compilation

How many of us set daily goals and then stick to them? Sorry, the right question is: How many of us set daily goals and then fail to complete them?

An artist Gregory Darroll shows us how effective setting a goal on a daily basis and accomplishing it can bring. It may not be anything great, but you wouldn’t deny a fun watch now, would you?

In June 2017, Darroll set out as a part of his personal project to create something everyday. He illustrated and animated a short looped clip each day for an entire month, and you may want to see the results yourself.

“This particular challenge was aimed at not only pushing myself to create a collection of quality motion graphics, but also to learn some new skills along the way,” said Darroll on his page.