Illumination releases first trailer for ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’

Illumination has released a trailer for the sequel to its Despicable Me spinoff-prequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru. The film follows on from 2015’s Minions, a spin-off from the Despicable Me trilogy (2010, 2013, 2017).

Directed by Illumination veteran Kyle Balda (with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val co-helming), The Rise of Gru follows the misadventures of the Minions as they join forces with a teenaged Gru, whom they met near the end of their first movie spinoff. The concept of Despicable Me was created by Sergio Pablos (who most recently directed his first feature Klaus at his Spain-based SPA Studios), though the Minion characters were developed later within Illumination.

The voices of the Vicious 6 include Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom), Jean-Claude Van Damme (Jean Clawed), Lucy Lawless (Nunchuck), Dolph Lundgren (Svengeance), and Danny Trejo (Stronghold).

Minions: The Rise Of Gru will be released in the U.S. on 3 July.