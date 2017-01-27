Illumination and Universal announce the sequels: ‘Sing 2’, ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ and ‘Minions 2’

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures have announced the release of the sequel of Sing.
25 December, 2020 will mark the day when Sing 2 will play on screens. The recently released Sing which is based on a singing reality show for animals, earned $428 million worldwide at the box office and is still in theatres after releasing on 21 December, 2016.
Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets 2 which was scheduled to release on 13 July, 2018 has been pushed back a year to 3 July, 2019. The reason for the push is unknown as The Secret Life of Pets was a huge hit with a box office earning of $875.5 million, surpassing the $857 million of Walt Disney’s Inside Out.
Another one lined up in the Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures’ slate is Minions 2 which is pushed up a week from 10 July, 2020 to 3 July, 2020. Minions 2 will be Illumination’s highly anticipated feature considering the smash hit Minions was which rocked the box office with $1.159 billion.
For this year, Illumination has only Despicable Me 3 to offer on 30 June, which is only 14 days after Pixar’s Cars 3 (16 June, 2017). Despicable Me 3 releases a week prior to the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming which will release on 7 July, 2017.
Illumination’s only release of 2018 is How the Grinch Stole Christmas (9 November). Illumination and Universal have avoided 2018 for any major releases, which may be a good thing because it would have to compete with Walt Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph 2 (9 March), Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 (15 June) and Walt Disney’s Gigantic (21 November).
The Secret Life of Pets 2 will be up against Marvel’s and Sony’s untitled Spider-Man sequel which is slated to release on 5 July, 2019; while Sing 2 will clash with Sony Pictures Animation’s musical animated feature Vivo which is expected to release on 18 December, 2020.