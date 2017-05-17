IIACFF director Ankush Nandi invited as jury for Brazil’s animation festival – Anima-Sao

Anima-Sao (Festival Internacional de Animacao de Sao Goncalo), produced by Studio Alexandre Martins is an international animation festival of São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The festival which saw its birth in 2011 is now in its seventh edition, and will be held from 10 to 14 October, 2017.

The event brings together, in addition to great personalities from the national animation cinema, guests and national producers who demonstrate their talents in unpublished productions. It is a traditional animation festival with global influence and a massive local sharing. Films from around the globe are submitted and curated by the jury to select winners.

The director general of the festival, Alexandre Martins has invited IIACFF (Indian International Animation and Cartoon Film Festival), director, Ankush Nandi as a jury member for Anima-Sao. “Your presence will encourage artists and visitors from around the world,” said Martins in his invitation letter to Nandi. Apart from that, Nandi’s film Footstep will be screened at the festival as a Special Invited Film in front of the audience.

IIACFF saw its second edition in February this year while its first edition was held in the October of 2015. Nandi and his team took up a massive task and a great initiative of promoting and implementing animation as a curriculum in schools and colleges around India. “It’s a great honour to be a member of the jury board of an international film festival. I am excited to go to Anima-Sao,” said an excited Nandi.

“I think being a part of the jury board will enrich me with new experiences and knowledge because every film is a journey to a different world through the different vision of each filmmaker. And as I am also trying to promote Indian animation around the globe through my international film festival, it’s really a great opportunity for me to represent my country India and Indian animation at such a big international festival.”

Aiming to promote a visual and film-loving audience, Anima-Sao holds free exhibitions in various locations throughout the city for the general public, so that all social classes and ages can share the beauty of national and international animation. Lectures with professionals (animators, writers, producers, dubbing artists etc.) are organised. Anima-São has as ideal popularisation of culture, providing everyone access to the world of animation cinema.